Someone paid $3,750 for a Mercedes-AMG S65 that once cost $200,000





Depreciation is the ninth wonder of the world. (Compound interest is the eighth, in case you're wondering.) When it comes to picking out some of the finest automobiles, their high asking prices may not always lead to sky-high residual values. In this case of this 2006 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG, it sold for less than 2 percent of its original MSRP.

That's correct, this $200,000 luxury sedan was bought for the same price as some common economy cars; the seller walked away with the car after handing over $3,750 in cash. According to the buyer, who posted the purchase to YouTube in the video above, the car has a clean title, is a one-owner vehicle, and has 149,000 miles on the odometer. In return, his $3,750 earned him a whopping twin-turbo V-12 engine, which produced 604 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque in its prime.

However, the car isn't without fault.

The seller notes it was rear ended at some point, and after he pops the hood, he claims there are a couple major oil leaks, maybe even a power-steering leak as well. Even though this seems like the steal of the century, there's a reason it takes a special person to scoop up a used luxury car: super-duper expensive replacement parts. For example, the 2006 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG houses not 12, but 24 spark plugs, it has three fuel pumps, and requires four oxygen sensors. Where a regular mass-production car normally has one or a pair of components, this fine machine features multiple.

However, even if the seller parts this car out, he may still be in the black. The $3,750 he paid isn't a lot of money, and we're sure owners would love to get their hands on a few components that reside in this example.