Jeremy Clarkson hospitalized for pneumonia

It's been a tough year of shooting for the trio of car crazies from "The Grand Tour." First, Richard Hammond crashed in a Rimac Concept_One and broke his leg, and now Jeremy Clarkson has wound up in the hospital with pneumonia.

The brash British presenter, who says he doesn't do hospitals, wasn't actually shooting his car show at the time. Instead, he and his family were on vacation (or holiday as he might say) in Majorca, Spain.

I could send you one but it's of me in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital. Better? — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 4, 2017

Those who follow him on social media may already know of Clarkson's illness. He told a friend on Twitter that he was "in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital," then showed a picture of those tubes on Instagram.

Clarkson also posted a thank you to fans on DriveTribe, saying he'll "be out of action for quite some time apparently," and claiming that he's "never had one day off work since I started in 1978."

Filming for "The Grand Tour" is scheduled to resume this week. We don't see how that can happen, unless James May, aka "Captain Slow," can somehow fill all three roles. He does, after all, remain the only functioning member of the cast.