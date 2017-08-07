Jeremy Clarkson hospitalized for pneumonia

Aug 7, 2017

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson

Enlarge Photo

It's been a tough year of shooting for the trio of car crazies from "The Grand Tour." First, Richard Hammond crashed in a Rimac Concept_One and broke his leg, and now Jeremy Clarkson has wound up in the hospital with pneumonia.

The brash British presenter, who says he doesn't do hospitals, wasn't actually shooting his car show at the time. Instead, he and his family were on vacation (or holiday as he might say) in Majorca, Spain.

Those who follow him on social media may already know of Clarkson's illness. He told a friend on Twitter that he was "in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital," then showed a picture of those tubes on Instagram. 

Clarkson also posted a thank you to fans on DriveTribe, saying he'll "be out of action for quite some time apparently," and claiming that he's "never had one day off work since I started in 1978."

Filming for "The Grand Tour" is scheduled to resume this week. We don't see how that can happen, unless James May, aka "Captain Slow," can somehow fill all three roles. He does, after all, remain the only functioning member of the cast.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Subaru Forester spy shots 2019 Subaru Forester spy shots
2017 Audi RS 7 Performance first drive review: living with a $137K hatchback 2017 Audi RS 7 Performance first drive review: living with a $137K hatchback
New Nisan Leaf platform likely to spawn more electric cars New Nisan Leaf platform likely to spawn more electric cars
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 spy shots and video 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.