Tupac's Hummer H1 is back on the auction block

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Some things will never change... and one of those is apparently ownership of Tupac Shakur's 1996 Hummer H1. After flying past auction estimates to hit $337,000 last year, the late rapper's Hummer H1 is still on the market.

That winning $337,000 bid turned out to be a bit of a dud. The bidder was reportedly qualified to make that bid, but the auction house never received the money. Now the tricked-out H1 is heading back up for sale, and RR Auction is smartly sticking with a pre-sale estimate of $100,000.

1996 Hummer H1 originally owned by Tupac Shakur Enlarge Photo

Tupac spec'd his H1 so it came packing the mighty 6.5-liter V-8 turbodiesel engine. Today it shows just 10,100 miles on its odometer. Besides the engine, Tupac also had his H1 outfitted with a spotlight on the roof, off-road lighting, larger wheels and tires than standard, and an external PA system.

Inside the cabin, there's a 12-disc CD changer and Clarion sound system, Sony GPS unit, and that massive central hump that comes inside every H1.

Tupac purchased this Hummer H1 in August of 1996. He was shot and killed just one month later in Las Vegas. His mother Afeni Shakur took over ownership of the H1 and placed the vehicle into storage. It was eventually offered up as a raffle prize in 2003 for a BET sweepstakes. Four years later, it was purchased by the owners of Havenotz Entertainment who drove it around the Los Angeles area.

Finally, the H1 is stored in Vancouver ahead of the auction. Bidding opens on August 10th and runs through the 17th. Hopefully someone who can actually write the check makes the winning bid this time.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.