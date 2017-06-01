Jeep Cherokee spy shots, BMW 8-Series live shots, Civic Type R pricing: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Jeep Cherokee facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Jeep is working on a mid-cycle update for its Cherokee. Judging from spy shots, it appears that the vehicle’s controversial styling will be toned down a little with this update.

BMW impressed us with photos of its 8-Series concept, but the handsome coupe looks even better in the metal. It’s big and imposing but at the same time you get the feeling it’s also lithe and sporty.

Honda’s Civic Type R is set to go on sale in late spring. And now we finally have an idea of what the 306-horsepower hot hatch will cost.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Jeep Cherokee spy shots

A closer look at the BMW 8-Series concept

2017 Honda Civic Type R rumored to start at $34,775

Front-line four: Driving the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan's next 4-cylinder engine

2018 Volkswagen Touareg spy shots

So what happened to Tesla Model X electric SUV sales?

Rolls-Royce to unveil new Phantom in July

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term test: Irish-twin mpg showdown

Uber loses $708M in first quarter, fires engineer at center of self-driving car dispute

Hyundai Ioniq Electric: what happens when battery is run down to the end?