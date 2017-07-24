Here's the first list of cars in "Forza Motorsport 7"

Follow Jeff Add to circle



"Forza Motorsport 7" is nearly upon us, and it will arrive to herald in the next generation of Xbox gaming. This November, "Forza 7" drops along with the all-new Xbox One X and it's set to usher in 4k console gaming. Our friends at Motor1 found out a bit of info as it pertains to just which cars we can expect to see running at a smooth 60 frames per second.

The initial list includes 167 vehicles. As always, more are coming, which means we're going to have a heck of a lot of machines to choose from when it comes time for virtual lapping, racing, drifting, and driving. The total number of cars exceeds 700, and the initial list shows it to be chock full of offerings from Ferrari and Porsche, among others.

From vintage McLaren race cars to the forbidden fruit of the Lotus Carlton and on to hypercars and priceless classics, "Forza 7" should have something to interest almost everyone. It will include more than 30 courses to race on as well. The graphics look exceptional. We're expecting the experience to be great, and we can't wait to get our hands on the game this fall.

Before we get that chance, I had an opportunity to sit down with Turn 10 Creative Director Dan Greenawalt. He's in charge of the studio that produces the Forza series of games. Give the podcast episode a listen if you have a moment. We talk about Dan's love of his new Ford Mustang GT350 and then dive into "Forza 7," or as much as Dan can tell us without his handlers putting the clamps on things.

