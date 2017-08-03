Ferrari utility vehicle, Porsche Macan, Tesla Model Y: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne has confirmed the Italian firm is looking at a high-performance vehicle that offers some utility. If the vehicle is given the green light, we should see it around 2021.

Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for its Macan. The latest spy shots suggest the small SUV will be getting a horizontal strip of LEDs connecting up its taillights.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has dropped a few new details on the company’s upcoming Model Y. Specifically, he said the small electric SUV would stick with the Gen 3 platform of the Model 3.

Hybrids, SUV necessary for Ferrari to boost sales beyond 10,000 units

2019 Porsche Macan spy shots and video

Tesla reverts to using Model 3 platform for Model Y electric SUV

Nissan's Rear Door Alert ensures that kids and pets don't get left in hot cars

As EV popularity increases, oil firms look to install chargers at gas stations

Mazda exec: engines can get cleaner, EVs will die without subsidies

Marchionne: FCA brand more likely than Ferrari to enter Formula E

Automakers want Trump to broker a deal that increases fuel economy

German automakers propose 25 percent NOx reduction, even in older models, to avoid ditching diesels

RIP Mitsubishi i-MiEV: lowest-range, slowest electric car departs US market