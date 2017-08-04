Mercedes-AMG GT 4, Demon-powered Hellcat, BMW X7 fuel cell: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with Demon powertrain spy shots

A prototype for Mercedes-AMG’s standalone sedan has been spotted again, and it’s wearing the least bit of camouflage gear we’ve seen yet. The new super sedan is the production version of AMG’s GT concept unveiled earlier this year, and we should see it in showrooms by next summer.

A Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat packing the Demon’s powertrain has been spotted. While it may seem counter-intuitive to offer such a model, with such an impressive powertrain on its hands, we can understand Dodge’s desire to spread the love around.

BMW is planning a major surprise for next month’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show. Word on the street is that the surprise will come in the form of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered X7 concept.

