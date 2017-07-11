Here's your teaser for season 2 of "The Grand Tour"

Jul 11, 2017
Follow Jeff

The second season of The Grand Tour is coming this October

The second season of The Grand Tour is coming this October

Enlarge Photo

Season 2 of "The Grand Tour" is nearly upon us. The show featuring the trio we all know and love is set to arrive on Amazon Prime sometime in October. To get you excited about something that's still months away, the producers have tweeted a new video trailer—and it showcases some seriously excellent machinery in action.

Right off the bat, we have a Ripsaw personal tank tearing through the desert. After that it's a dramatic changeover to a McLaren 720S, before we move on to...an airplane?

You'll also notice a Bugatti Chiron, an older Jaguar XJ, and then host Richard Hammond sitting in the cockpit of a Rimac.

You might also remember how that went...

You know that Hammond survived that spectacular event, which means he'll continue to join James May and Jeremy Clarkson in their global adventure shenanigans. This is a good thing, because it means we'll have more beautiful footage of amazing vehicles doing fascinating things in destinations all over the globe.

So, clear your calendar throughout October, because you'll need to set aside some streaming time. That's now "The Grand Tour" month, and it's going to be devoted to the glory of the automobile.

Plus a personal tank.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

The 2018 Audi RS 5 is actually a hybrid, kind of The 2018 Audi RS 5 is actually a hybrid, kind of
R8 and TT RS first to receive Audi Sport performance parts R8 and TT RS first to receive Audi Sport performance parts
There's a new Bronco coming, but what about a restored classic? There's a new Bronco coming, but what about a restored classic?
2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video 2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.