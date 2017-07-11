Here's your teaser for season 2 of "The Grand Tour"

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The second season of The Grand Tour is coming this October Enlarge Photo

Season 2 of "The Grand Tour" is nearly upon us. The show featuring the trio we all know and love is set to arrive on Amazon Prime sometime in October. To get you excited about something that's still months away, the producers have tweeted a new video trailer—and it showcases some seriously excellent machinery in action.

Right off the bat, we have a Ripsaw personal tank tearing through the desert. After that it's a dramatic changeover to a McLaren 720S, before we move on to...an airplane?

Here’s a look at our #PrimeDay sneak peek of #TheGrandTour Season 2. pic.twitter.com/Iw6kXo0rTv — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) July 11, 2017

You'll also notice a Bugatti Chiron, an older Jaguar XJ, and then host Richard Hammond sitting in the cockpit of a Rimac.

You might also remember how that went...

You know that Hammond survived that spectacular event, which means he'll continue to join James May and Jeremy Clarkson in their global adventure shenanigans. This is a good thing, because it means we'll have more beautiful footage of amazing vehicles doing fascinating things in destinations all over the globe.

So, clear your calendar throughout October, because you'll need to set aside some streaming time. That's now "The Grand Tour" month, and it's going to be devoted to the glory of the automobile.

Plus a personal tank.