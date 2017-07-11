2019 Audi A8, Lucid Air top speed, inside a Tesla battery: Car News Headlines

Jul 11, 2017
2019 Audi A8 L

2019 Audi A8 L

Audi has redesigned its A8 flagship sedan. The new, fourth-generation model is the first car with a self-driving system where you can safely take your eyes off the road and hands off the steering wheel for extended periods.

A potential rival for the new A8 is the Lucid Air. Engineers developing the sedan recently took a prototype well beyond 200 mph during testing. In fact, the Air’s unrestricted top speed is higher than that of most supercars.

Ever wondered what’s inside a Tesla’s battery? A new video reveals in an interesting way the intricacies that make up a Tesla's power source.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Audi A8 preview

Lucid Air hits an unrestricted 235.44 mph during testing

What's inside Tesla's battery pack?

Honda confirms 11th Takata airbag-related death, renews warning to owners of older models

Faraday Future stops work on Nevada plant

Life with Tesla Model S: the challenges of selling her at last

R8 and TT RS first to receive Audi Sport performance parts

Waymo drops 3 out of 4 patent claims against Uber

Meet the Audi A8 coupe you didn't know existed

Bolt EV electric car sales after 6 months: how do they compare?

