2019 Audi A8, Lucid Air top speed, inside a Tesla battery: Car News Headlines

Audi has redesigned its A8 flagship sedan. The new, fourth-generation model is the first car with a self-driving system where you can safely take your eyes off the road and hands off the steering wheel for extended periods.

A potential rival for the new A8 is the Lucid Air. Engineers developing the sedan recently took a prototype well beyond 200 mph during testing. In fact, the Air’s unrestricted top speed is higher than that of most supercars.

Ever wondered what’s inside a Tesla’s battery? A new video reveals in an interesting way the intricacies that make up a Tesla's power source.

2019 Audi A8 preview

Lucid Air hits an unrestricted 235.44 mph during testing

What's inside Tesla's battery pack?

