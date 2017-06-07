"The Grand Tour" Season 2 will arrive in October





'The Grand Tour' starring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May Enlarge Photo

Fans of Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond won't have terribly long to wait before the trio are back at it. May has revealed that season two of "The Grand Tour" will drop on Amazon Prime this coming October.

According to Digital Spy, Clarkson, Hammond, and May are putting the final touches on season two of Amazon's popular program on cars. May revealed the air date during a recent interview.

"October is when you'll first be able to see it," he said. "But after that, you'll be able to see it whenever you want, of course. I'm told to say that!"

May added it will include the same extravagant travels and fast cars, and that it has been quite a production—Amazon allocated a massive budget to the series when it announced the trio was joining the online retailer's streaming service. He slipped one minor hint in about the new season, too, saying the show has been tweaked in a way he can't reveal just yet.

"There's a lot of travel involved. There's a lot of crew involved. There's a lot of tech involved, filming in 4K. But that's boring stuff. It's going to look largely the same, but we've moved it on a bit in a way that I can't really tell you about yet because you're the enemy and it's secret!"

During the filming of season two, it was reported Richard Hammond was injured when he "came off" a motorcycle at high speed. Co-host Jeremy Clarkson commented he was hurt "quite badly," though Hammond brushed the incident off saying was "not dead." For fans, it seems his injuries didn't delay filming too much either.