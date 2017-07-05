2018 Nissan Leaf to feature self-parking system





Nissan is using the debut of the 2018 Leaf and ProPilot system to reveal more than self-driving capabilities; the car will also be able to park itself.

In the latest drip-drop of teasers for the next-generation 2018 Nissan Leaf, the brand revealed ProPilot Park. The system is activated with the push of a button and the driver then scouts the parking lot for their desired space. When the perfect spot is located, the driver simply holds down the same button and the 2018 Leaf handles steering input, braking, and light acceleration for a perfect parking job.

Of course, Nissan says drivers should still be attentive and monitor their surroundings with ProPilot Park, but the brand is confident the technology will erode the stress level associated with parking in tight quarters.

2018 Nissan Leaf ProPilot Assist Enlarge Photo

In addition to ProPilot Park, ProPilot Assist will provide self-driving capabilities in "single-lane" highway scenarios. Nissan says the system will handle braking, accelerating, and steering in the proper conditions. Eventually, the system will be capable of navigating city intersections as the technology evolves.

Teaser for 2018 Nissan Leaf debuting in 2017 Enlarge Photo

Nissan plans to take the wraps off of the next-generation Leaf on September 6. The 2018 Nissan Leaf has big shoes to fill—the current-generation Leaf is the best-selling electric car globally with more than 260,000 units sold since its 2009 launch. We expect an assortment of electric ranges to be offered this time around as well. The maximum range may even eclipse the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV at 250 miles.