Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee is an appropriate Independence Day ride





Patience is a virtue, as they say. However, one individual simply couldn't wait for the forthcoming 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. For those unfamiliar, it's Jeep's foray into the motif of "Hellcat all of the things."

What we have here is a WK-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee powered by the same 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8 engine, and it trounces the upcoming Trackhawk. And it absolutely encompasses all that is right on America's birthday. SUV, American's preferred vehicle style? Check. Insane amount of horsepower? Check. Louder than the "shot heard 'round the world?" Also a big, whopping checkmark.

In total, True Street Performance massaged 790 horsepower and 739 pound-feet of torque from the entire setup. That includes four-wheel drive and an upgraded transmission and axles.

Of course, comparing factory performance to the aftermarket doesn't make much sense. However, what True Street Performance calls the Grand Cherokee HellhaWK (for the WK-generation of SUV), is capable of is downright hellish. At the drag strip, it clocks a 10.854 quarter-mile time at 128.89 mph, thanks to gobs of power and four-wheel drive.

In comparison, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will arrive with the familiar 707 hp Hellcat engine and dispatch the quarter-mile in 11.6 seconds.

The owner of this beastly SUV may not need to fire off fireworks this 4th of July. The HellhaWK likely makes more than enough noise to make up for the lack of firecrackers. That's just as good with us.