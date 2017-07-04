Watch Jack Roush's Ford GT get wrapped with Xpel protective film





With a car like the 2017 Ford GT, you can bet your bottom dollar it's being protected properly. Especially when the owner is one Jack Roush.

Roush once again tapped Xpel, Roush Performance's official protective film, to ensure Mr. Roush's 647-horsepower supercar has no chance of seeing scuffs, swirls, or various scratches. Xpel protects against all of them and fends off road debris, droppings and any other elements that can damage the paint.

The Xpel process is pretty hands-on, too—literally. Xpel protective film is hand drawn, measured, and tested before a car is completely outfitted with the clear protective coating. Xpel then sends a certified technician to ensure the film is applied evenly and there are no imperfections in the finish. The video is proof positive; it looks like there's nothing on the surface of Roush's GT.

Roush was one of the first 500 individuals to receive a build slot for the Ford GT's production run. Specifically, Roush's GT is the 15th build slot in the total run. He also owns the 15th build from the previous-generation GT as well. In total, just 250 cars we'll be built per year, for the first two years.

Ford has committed to four years of GT production though hasn't mentioned how many cars will be built in the final two years. The automaker plans a second round of applications to be announced at a later date, but it is expected to remain quite picky about who owns one of its most sought after cars in recent memory.