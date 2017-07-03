Battledrift 2 pits GT-R vs. Murcielago on a British dockside

News
Battledrift 2 pits GT-R vs. Murcielago on a... Supercars
July 3, 2017
July 3, 2017
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
Those at home definitely shouldn't try and mimic the stunts seen here.
Battledrift is back, and this time, Daigo Saito has a new challenger.
Saito, a renowned drifter hailing from Japan, takes on Europe's tire slayer, Steve Biagioni. Saito's 659-horsepower Lamborghini Murcielago also returns front and center, while Biagioni's 1,419-hp Nissan GT-R makes its first Battledrift appearance.
It's East versus West in a competition of close calls, incredible sideways action, and a time when pure power doesn't always mean victory. Though, with a video full of more than 2,600 hp, there's no denying power is a prime component.
With a sponsor like Monster Energy, you know things get chaotic. Battledrift 2 takes place on a desolate British dockside where close corners, tight spaces, and inclement weather make for a challenging dual. Both drivers push the cars farther than expected and the poise and finesse present is quite literally jaw-dropping at certain times. Remember putting lunch trays under your tires to go sideways? It's that, but times the experience by 1,000.
There's also a fun surprise thrown into the mix: Casey Currie makes a special appearance with his 557-hp Pro Lite race truck. Because if a video involving a crazy powerful Lamborghini and Nissan needs anything else, it's a bonkers Jeep race truck.
In the end, there can only be one winner. Saito dusted Vaughn Gittin Jr. in the first iteration of Battledrift, but can he pull a repeat? That, friends, is found out only by pressing play above.
Email This Page