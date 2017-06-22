Dodge forbids you to drive the Demon when it’s colder than 15 degrees…using stock tires

Jun 22, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

It seems it’s not just dealers that must abide by strict rules regarding the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

Customers, too, will need to agree to some rules in order to be allocated a build slot.

Jalopnik has a copy of a three-page "Demon Disclosure Form" that Demon customers will have to sign.

It’s certainly not normal procedure when buying a car, but then again the Demon is no normal car.

The strangest is probably the rule that a Demon can’t be driven in temperatures below 15 degrees F (-9 degrees C), when using the stock Nitto NT05R drag radial tires. According to Dodge, the cold temperatures can cause the tires to lose some flexibility which in turn could lead to cracking and other damage. Recall, the tires feature a custom compound and construction designed for drag racing.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Enlarge Photo

Considering the Demon is the first production car fitted as standard with drag radials, the rule is understandable. Heck, you really have to be a nutter to be regularly using the drag strip heroes outside of a drag strip.

Demon customers will also need to acknowledge that the drag radials aren’t suited for highway driving. Dodge explains that this will cause them to wear out faster and also lead to hydroplaning in wet weather. Our recommendation? Just switch to regular tires and save the drag radials for the drag strip.

The other rules are more obvious, like not using the car’s Track-Use features outside of the track. Interestingly, Dodge also warns that a passenger seat can’t be installed if the Demon doesn’t come from the factory equipped with a passenger seat.

Head to Jalopnik to see the document in full.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 BMW X3 spied ahead of June 26 reveal 2018 BMW X3 spied ahead of June 26 reveal
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 spy shots 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 spy shots
John Hennessey explains how to order an Exorcist Camaro ZL1 John Hennessey explains how to order an Exorcist Camaro ZL1
Dodge forbids you to drive the Demon when it’s colder than 15 degrees…using stock tires Dodge forbids you to drive the Demon when it’s colder than 15 degrees…using stock tires
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.