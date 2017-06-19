2017 P-51 Mustang is Roush’s most powerful road car ever

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It’s been almost a decade since Roush Performance unleashed its last P-51 Mustang.

The wait has been well worth it as the tuner’s latest P-51 Mustang, unveiled on Friday, is the most powerful yet. Heck, it’s the most powerful road car Roush has ever launched.

The car was previewed last November at the 2016 SEMA show, but now Roush has locked in all the specs.

Roush Phase 2 supercharger upgrade for the Ford Mustang

Based on the Ford Mustang GT and available pre-title, Roush’s P-51 upgrade adds a Roush Phase 2 2.3-liter Eaton TVS supercharger to help liberate 727 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque. The system is applicable regardless of whether you want a manual or automatic transmission.

There is also an adjustable exhaust system with black-coated tips laser-etched with a Roush logo. The system comes pre-loaded with three exhaust sound profiles and has a custom mode that can be tuned via an app.

For the chassis, Roush adds adjustable coil-over suspension, upgraded half shafts, 19-inch light alloy wheels, and a performance brake package.

2017 Roush P-51 Mustang

The exterior is then dressed up with a full body kit and a custom grille with a hand-painted “P-51” logo. More “P-51” logos are painted on the front fenders.

In the cabin, Roush has gone with a tasteful brown leather trim designed to match the bomber jackets used by pilots of the actual P-51 Mustang fighter planes. The cabin also features a “P-51” logo in the instrument cluster, a red shifter ball (manual-equipped cars inly), performance pedals, and a special plaque.

Just 51 examples of the Roush P-51 Mustang will be built for the 2017 model year. The price of the upgrade is $42,500, though this doesn’t include the donor Mustang GT. It does, however, include a 3-year/36,000 mile warranty. Note, if you’re just after the raw power, you can get the supercharger upgrade alone for $7,799.99.