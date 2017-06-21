This is the letter Dodge sent to dealers explaining the Demon allocation process

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Dodge on Tuesday revealed the allocation process for its 2018 Challenger SRT Demon which is due this fall and limited to just 3,300 examples in total. (There will be 3,000 for the United States with the remainder pegged for Canada.)

In an effort to curb steep dealer markups, the order Dodge builds and delivers the cars will be based on how much they’re sold for. Cars at or below the $84,995 MSRP will be prioritized over those sold with markups. The higher the markup, the further back in the production schedule the order will be placed.

In a letter sent out to dealers, which has since been posted on the Hellcat.org forum, Dodge explains the benefit of a dealer getting a Demon in its showroom earlier rather than later.

Letter sent to dealers outlining 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon allocation process Enlarge Photo

Primarily, Dodge sees the Demon as a halo for the brand and a car popular with both enthusiasts and people that normally wouldn’t pay much attention to cars—sadly about 99 percent of the general public it seems.

But with only 3,300 being built, Dodge understands most people interested in the Demon won’t be able to purchase one.

Instead, Dodge hopes that many of those people interested in the car will end up with another performance offering from the brand. Recall, the Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcats are still on sale, and now there’s a new Durango SRT on sale as well.

Dealers are able to place orders for the Demon from today. However, before you rush out to your nearest dealer, note that not every Dodge dealer in the country will have one. As reported yesterday, Dodge has a strict allocation plan based on its experience with the Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcats.

To be eligible to order a Demon, dealers must have sold more than one Hellcat in the last 12 months. Dealers will also only be able to order as many Demons as they are allocated. One of the factors considered in the allocation process is the number of Charger and Challenger models sold by a dealer, with a bias towards a higher number of Hellcats.

A special concierge hotline (800-998-1110) has been set up to provide direct communication for customers and dealers on how to acquire a Demon.