To prevent price gouging, Dodge prioritizing Demons sold close to MSRP

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is easily one of the most anticipated cars of the year. It may even be one of the most anticipated cars of the decade.

And with only 3,300 destined to be built, 3,000 for the United States and the rest for Canada, it’s a safe bet dealer markups will be steep.

To help prevent this, Dodge will prioritize cars sold at or below MSRP, which in this case is $84,995. The final price for a Demon is $86,090 when you include the car’s $1,700 gas guzzler tax and $1,095 destination charge.

What this means is that cars sold close to MSRP will be built and delivered earlier. Considering the amount of traffic the 840-horsepower drag strip special should bring through the door, receiving the cars early will certainly be an advantage for dealers. Also, the earlier cars will have lower VINs—an important factor in the collector car world.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

For each Demon, an acknowledgement document must be completed and signed by the customer, the dealer and be notarized. The document must be received by Dodge before the vehicle will be slated for production, and it must include the sale price.

While the strategy won’t eradicate steep markups, it provides an incentive for dealers to be a bit more competitive with their pricing.

Dodge also has a strict allocation plan based on its experience with the Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcats. To be eligible to order a Demon, dealers must have sold more than one Hellcat in the last 12 months. Dealers will also only be able to order as many Demons as they are allocated. One of the factors considered in the allocation process is the number of Charger and Challenger models sold by a dealer, with a bias towards a higher number of Hellcats.

Dealers will be able to place orders for the Demon from tomorrow. The first deliveries are due this fall. A special concierge hotline (800-998-1110) has been set up to provide direct communication for customers and dealers.