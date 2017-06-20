Video emerges showing Aston Martin Valkyrie interior





A few days ago, we were treated to our first look at a near-production ready Aston Martin Valkyrie.

The upcoming hypercar was on display during Aston Martin's Art and Lifestyle event that immediately followed last month’s 2017 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, and now new details from the event have emerged.

A video filmed at the event shows the Valkyrie sporting a very minimalistic and driver-focused interior. We remind you that we're not looking at a production example here, so the design could ultimately change prior to the start of deliveries in early 2019.

The video was filmed in vertical fashion (boo) but we're still able to make out a few details surrounding the cabin which is accessed via a pair of very small gullwing doors. To start, there's a massive screen in the center of the dashboard that most likely serves as the infotainment hub. Secondary screens at either end of the dash suggest Aston Martin plans to install rear-facing cameras instead of side mirrors, though whether regulations allow this remains to be seen.

Serena Williams with a near production-ready Aston Martin Valkyrie Enlarge Photo

The video quality is a bit poor, but it doesn't seem there are any sort of traditional gauges in front of the driver. However, who knows what Aston Martin has up its sleeve. Considering the F1-inspired nature of the car, some driver and vehicle information could be displayed on the steering wheel as well.

We also get a glimpse of the exterior, that as we previously reported, features some key differences compared with the original concept shown last year. Head and taillights have been fitted to the car and more conventional-looking exhaust tips can be seen at the rear. A much bigger wing can also be seen at the rear.

What’s also impressive is the visible suspension struts seen through openings in the body shell, making it appear as though the Valkyrie is truly an F1 car with a beautiful Aston Martin body draped over it.

Power in the Valkyrie will come from a mid-mounted 6.5-liter V-12 and route to the rear wheels via a 7-speed transmission of undisclosed type. Some form of hybrid technology will also feature. No numbers have been mentioned but the car is expected to come close to a 1:1 power to weight ratio, measured in horsepower per kilograms. Considering the car is expected to weigh around 1,000 kg (2,200 pounds), we should be looking at an output of around 1,000 hp.