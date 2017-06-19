Report: Mercedes A-Class, AMG GT sedans shown to US dealers

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz A Sedan concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz is working on its next-generation compact car range, and included in this range will be the first-ever A-Class sedan.

Mercedes previewed the car in April with the unveiling of the A Sedan concept at the 2017 Shanghai auto show. The concept sported a more traditional notchback design as opposed to the coupe-like shape of the CLA.

Mercedes hasn’t mentioned whether we’ll see the A-Class sedan in the United States, but Automotive News' (subscription required) dealer sources claim the car was shown to local dealers at an event in Miami this month.

“It's a very nice-looking vehicle,” Ken Schnitzer, chairman of the Mercedes-Benz Dealer Board and owner of four Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Texas, told Automotive News. “I'm sure it will be competitively priced.”

Mercedes-Benz A Sedan concept versus CLA Enlarge Photo

Another dealer said the A-Class sedan will become the three-pointed star’s entry-level model here, mentioning it will be positioned below the CLA which currently starts at about $33K. Potential rivals include the Audi A3 and Acura ILX. BMW has a 1-Series sedan on sale in China but isn’t interested in bringing the car to the U.S. just yet.

The A-Class sedan is expected to go on sale in the fall of 2018, meaning we’ll likely see it arrive as a 2019 model. It will ride on the MFA2 front-wheel-drive platform Mercedes has developed for its next-generation compacts.

The first of these new compacts will be an A-Class hatchback. It’s due on sale in Europe in the spring of 2018. Eventually, we’ll see replacements for the current B-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA. There will be at least two more models added, in addition to the A-Class sedan. One of these will a larger, more rugged SUV tipped to be called a GLB.

Interestingly, the sources said they were also shown Mercedes-AMG’s upcoming super sedan. This model has already been spied in prototype form and is said to be coming as early as the summer of 2018.