Marchionne says Ferrari will always offer naturally aspirated V-12s

"Nuts." That's how Ferrari chief Sergio Marchionne described the thought of turbocharging V-12 engines in future vehicles. With that blunt opinion, Marchionne confirmed Ferrari will always offer a naturally aspirated V-12 engine.

The statement also casts out fears of downsizing or even killing off the V-12 entirely. However, hybrids are all systems go for the future.

‘‘We will always offer a V-12,” Marchionne told Autocar. “Our head of engine programs told me it would be absolutely nuts to [put a] turbocharger on the V-12, so the answer is no. It [will be] naturally aspirated, with a hybrid [system].”

Ferrari has been hinting at electrifying and hybridizing V-12 engines for years. In 2012, Ferrari proclaimed hybrid tech will secure the future of the naturally aspirated V-12 engine. Though, back then, Ferrari imagined a certain amount of green credibility with hybrid systems. Today, Marchionne paints a stark contrast to that idea.

“The objective of having hybrid and electrics in cars like this is not the traditional objective that most people would have. We’re not trying to make two targets. We’re really trying to improve the performance on the track.”

Complaints seem to be few and far between regarding hybrid Ferraris, including the bonkers Ferrari LaFerrari, which uses a hybrid system to maximize performance at the track. But, future hybrids will be even more aggressive in order to meet looming European Union emission restrictions.

"The EU6C legislation will be a challenge, but we have a solution," said Ferrari technical chief Michael Leiters. "After that comes the 2021 Ultra-Low-Emission Vehicle legislation (ULEV), which will be met with the hybrid V-12 powertrain.”

So take heart, fans of the Prancing Horse. Your favorite supercars won't lose their V-12 wail any time soon.

