2018 Ford F-150 and Expedition getting powertrain upgrades





2018 Ford F-150 Enlarge Photo

Ford today announced a series of engine upgrades for the 2018 F-150 and Expedition, and they are all designed to improve both power and fuel economy.

Highlighting the changes is the addition of port injection on top of the already existing direct injection to several engines, expanded use of the new 10-speed automatic transmission, and a new base 3.3-liter V-6 for the F-150. While fuel economy should be improved for most, if not all, engines, no numbers are available.

Changes for the 2018 F-150 are as follows:

The new 3.3-liter V-6 replaces the 3.5-liter V-6. Thanks to direct and port injection, it makes 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque, up 8 hp and 12 lb-ft from the 3.5.

With the addition of port injection, the 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V-6 now produces 400 lb-ft of torque, up 25 lb-ft, while horsepower remains the same at 325. It is also now paired with the 10-speed.

The 5.0-liter V-8 gets both port and direct injection instead of just port injection, upping hp by 10 to 395 and torque by 13 lb-ft to 400. It also gets spray-in bore liners from the Mustang Shelby GT350, and is now offered with the 10-speed.

A new 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 will be available next spring. It will be paired with the 10-speed.

All engines get standard stop/start technology.

CHECK OUT: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor first drive review: one of a kind on road and off

2018 Ford Expedition FX4 Enlarge Photo

The 2018 Ford Expedition gets the following changes:

The standard twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 now produces 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, up from 365 and 420.

The Expedition Platinum model gets a higher output version of the same engine, making 400 hp and 480 lb-ft.

The 6-speed automatic transmission gives way to a standard 10-speed automatic.

Automatic stop/start becomes standard.

Maximum towing capacity rises from 9,200 to 9,300 pounds.

The XLT model adds a new FX4 Off-Road package.

Both the 2018 Ford F-150 and Ford Expedition are set to hit dealerships this fall.

