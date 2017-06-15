Jaguar I-Pace, Jannarelly Design-1, Lexus CT 200h: Today’s Car News

Jun 15, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Jannarelly Design 1 HT

Jannarelly Design 1 HT

Enlarge Photo

Jaguar’s I-Pace is already in production. It’s due to go on sale in Europe later this year, beating rival electric SUVs from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Unfortunately, it’s not due in the United States until the second half of 2018.

Sports car startup Jannarelly just delivered the first example of its stunning Design-1. Right now the car is only available as a roadster but Jannarelly is prepping a flip-up roof option. And yes, the Design-1 is available for order in the U.S.

Lexus has just updated the CT 200h but the car is no longer available locally. It probably won’t be missed given its measly 134-horsepower rating.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Jaguar I-Pace already in production, though US arrival not until 2018

Jannarelly delivers first Design-1 sports car

Lexus CT 200h updated, but discontinued in US

2018 Chevrolet Equinox 2.0T first drive review: more power, more gears

Don Panoz’s Green4U unveils electric race car concept, hints at road-going version

Driving a Chevy Bolt EV electric car halfway across the US: what it takes

2018 Peugeot 508 spy shots

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan costs $26,245 to start, on sale this summer

Uber looks to rebuild as its CEO takes leave of absence

How to drive Ford C-Max Hybrid for best gas mileage? Owner video explains

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 BMW 3-Series spy shots and video 2019 BMW 3-Series spy shots and video
2018 Peugeot 508 spy shots 2018 Peugeot 508 spy shots
Jannarelly delivers first Design-1 sports car Jannarelly delivers first Design-1 sports car
Don Panoz’s Green4U unveils electric race car concept, hints at road-going version Don Panoz’s Green4U unveils electric race car concept, hints at road-going version
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.