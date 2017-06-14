Civic Type R review, McLaren 570S Spider reveal, Wrangler pickup rendered: Car News Headlines

Jun 14, 2017
2018 McLaren 570S Spider

2018 McLaren 570S Spider

The 2017 Honda Civic Type R is finally here, and we’ve driven it. Curious to know how it stacks up against the Ford Focus RS, Subaru WRX STI and Volkswagen Golf R? Find out in our first drive review.

It’s now more affordable than ever to take home an open-top McLaren. The British firm has just added a 570S Spider to its entry-level Sports Series range.

Jeep’s next-generation Wrangler is confirmed to be getting a pickup truck body style. We’ve got a realistic rendering of what it will look like.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2017 Honda Civic Type R first drive review: track attacker

McLaren Sports Series blows its top with arrival of 2018 570S Spider

Is this what the new 2019 Jeep Wrangler pickup truck will look like?

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV being built now; Europe launch this year, US in 2018

US-bound Jaguar XF Sportbrake revealed, priced from $71,445

IIHS: SUV, crossover headlights generally perform poorly

Here’s a glimpse at a near production-ready Aston Martin Valkyrie

BMW venture arm invests in US electric bus maker Proterra

Amazon to sell cars online?

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid recalled for diode issue

