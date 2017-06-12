Three-row 2019 BMW X7 set to roll out at Frankfurt show

Jun 12, 2017
2019 BMW X7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 BMW X7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Not much is missing from the BMW lineup, but one thing shoppers haven't been able to find in the brand's showrooms is a three-row crossover SUV with a large third row. That's all set to change; BMW is ready to bring its upcoming X7 to this fall's Frankfurt auto show. According to Autocar, the oft-spotted BMW behemoth has been testing all over the place and will soon be ready to begin testing dealer lots and buyer wallets.

It should hit the market place as a 2019 model vehicle, and word is that it will get a heavy push in the Chinese market. Of course, we love full-size machines here in the States so you can expect to see them clogging up your local highway with nary a turn signal working in sight.

We believe the platform should be that of the CLAR design, which means you can also find it working hard under the skin of the 5- and 7-Series sedans. This utilizes lightweight carbon fiber reinforced plastic to keep weight down and strength and rigidity up. Already, the X7 sounds more advanced than the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class with which it will compete most heavily.

What we're most curious to learn is what sort of engines will be made available in the X7. There will certainly be some form of turbocharged V-8 power offered at the top of the line and an inline-6 for most buyers, but there could be more potent and tantalizing variants boasting a greater cylinder count. A BMW X7 to rival top-tier Range Rovers and the Bentley Bentayga would be just the sort of oddball we'd love to find rocketing down the highway towards some luxurious destination.

