Kia teases Stonic subcompact SUV

Kia has confirmed the new Stonic subcompact SUV after prototypes were first spotted in March.

The Stonic will go on sale in Europe later this year, with the debut most likely taking place at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show in September.

Kia hasn’t confirmed the vehicle for sale in the United States but there’s a good chance we see it as the Stonic name has been registered with the United States Trademark and Patent Office.

2018 Kia Stonic spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The Stonic will sit between the Soul and Sportage in Kia’s SUV lineup and target the likes of the Chevrolet Trax, Ford Ecosport, Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3, Nissan Juke and Toyota C-HR. Volkswagen will also join the fray shortly.

The teaser shots reveal a bold look, though our spy shots suggest the vehicle won’t look quite so tough in reality. Kia says the design blends sharp edges with softer sculpted surfaces. A similar theme is expected inside.

Sister brand Hyundai will get its own subcompact SUV likely sharing the Stonic’s underpinnings. The Hyundai SUV will be called the Kona and should also be appearing soon.