World's fastest go-kart claims 0-60 mph in 1.5 seconds, costs $60K

We've shown you what it takes to build your own go-kart. Maybe you want someone else to do the heavy lifting and maybe you want them to build you a fast one. It looks like we've found the company for you. The Canadian firm Daymak is prepping the go-kart to put all other karts to shame, because it will apparently be able to go from 0-60 mph in just 1.5 seconds.

So far, we have just a few teaser and prototype videos on which to judge this whole affair. The kart is called the Blast and it's an all-electric insane machine. It is offered in two very different flavors. The C5 Blast Go-Kart Standard costs $9,999 and is powered by a 48-volt 10KW brushless DC motor. Daymak claims this one can go from 0-60 mph in just 3.9 seconds, which is still quite fast when you're sitting a few inches off the ground.

Want to go faster and spend a whole lot more of your cash? Then you're going to want to look at the C5 Blast Go-Kart Ultimate. The price jumps up to an eye-watering $59,999. The reason for the massive increase in price is the additional motors employed for more speed. You have the same main DC motor as the standard kart. But you're also getting eight 840KV EDF motors on the sides and four 720KV EDF motors out back.

These are electric ducted fans, and they're apparently all working together to turn this C5 Blast into the electric road jet of go-karts. You also get a bunch more battery power on the Ultimate version, which makes sense considering all of that extra go-fast hardware.

So if you want to be the king of speed in the go-kart world, then you need to pay a king's random to do so.

