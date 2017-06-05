The beauty and horror of a Lego Porsche 911 GT3 RS crash test





A lot of fun can be had when putting together a new Lego creation, especially when it's one of the company's Technic automotive kits. Taking them apart is much less fun—unless you do it all at once.

This video features a Lego Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which you can buy for $299, crash tested to the same standard as the Euro NCAP 40-percent offset test, though in a scaled down way. The video was shot with several high-speed cameras to capture 1000 frames per second, which results in captivating slow-motion footage of Legos flying everywhere.

As you would imagine, the Lego Porsche doesn't fare well. As it collides with the stationary wall, bits of Lego bricks and other conjoining pieces become toy shrapnel in the blink of an eye. Fun fact: there are 2,074 pieces included in the Lego set. Not so fun reality: the cleanup following this video probably wasn't very fun at all.

Thankfully, modern cars don't crumple like the Lego Porsche 911 GT3 RS and today's vehicle safety standards keep drivers safe with advanced structures and strong materials. The impact of this crash crumples the driver's side of the car and causes definite cabin intrusion. The would-be driver of this car would very likely not survive this crash, but the 1:1 scale 911 GT3 RS would do much better.

Make sure you stick around after the slow-motion stuff to see the crash happen in real time. It's a Lego bloodbath, but it's satisfying to watch on some level. And then you think about that beautiful model and wish it had never happened.