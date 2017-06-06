Buick LaCrosse mild-hybrid, “Dirt 4” review, Toyota Supra spy shots: Today’s Car News

Jun 6, 2017
2019 Toyota Supra spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Toyota Supra spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Buick’s brought down the price of its LaCrosse by introducing a new mild-hybrid powertrain as the base option. Above it remains the LaCrosse’s naturally-aspirated V-6.

Codemasters "Dirt 4" has beautiful graphics, immersive physics, delightful sounds, and intimidating weather. The video game is also chock-full of interesting cars.

Toyota’s MkV Supra has been spotted again and this time we caught a glimpse of the interior. This is the car being developed alongside a new BMW Z4.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Buick LaCrosse offered with standard mild-hybrid powertrain

"Dirt 4" first play review: dirty, demanding, and damn good fun

2019 Toyota Supra spy shots and video

Study: Self-driving cars will be a $7 trillion industry by 2050

East Coast Defender offering V-8-powered Land Rover Defenders in US

Hyundai Kona Electric: will new small electric SUV come to North America?

Faraday Future highlights FF 91’s dynamic qualities, confirms 2017 Pikes Peak entry

Toyota owners to get Linux system instead of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto. Hooray?

Vauxhall gets final run of VXR8 super sedans from Down Under

Electric cars cleaner than any gas-only car for 97 percent of US drivers

