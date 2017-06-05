Porsche Panamera 4S review, Porsche 911 GT2 RS specs, BMW M8 spy shots: Car News Headlines

Jun 5, 2017
2020 BMW M8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 BMW M8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Porsche’s Panamera is now offered with more variants than ever. That makes choosing the right one much more difficult. Our latest first drive review looks closely at the Panamera 4S.

Another Porsche in the headlines is the fearsome 911 GT2 RS. The car is coming soon, and based on the specs it might even end up as the fastest rear-wheel-drive production car around the Nürburgring. We’re talking a sub-7:00 lap time.

BMW recently rolled out a prototype for a new M8. Our latest spy shots reveal much more details.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Porsche Panamera 4S first drive review: the quiet heretic

Porsche 911 GT2 RS specs surface, sub-7:00 'Ring time mooted

2020 BMW M8 spy shots

Auto industry nightmare: consumers are giving up cars for good

2017 Maserati Levante first drive review: beauty is pain

2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In: first drive of hybrid luxury sedan

Jack Roush takes delivery of Ford GT; we wonder what he’ll cook up

Elon Musk is ready to ditch Donald Trump over Paris Agreement pull-out

Jost Capito quits McLaren F1 team to run Volkswagen R division

Lots of ways to get $10K off 2017 Nissan Leaf electric car by end of June

