Acura TLX driven, Mercedes X-Class spied, Toyota flying car teased: Today’s Car News

News
Rezvani cuts Beast Alpha price in half Sports Cars
17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2018 Acura TLXEnlarge Photo
Acura’s TLX has received some extensive updates for 2018. The aim of the updates was to inject some much-needed excitement into the otherwise competent sedan. Find out if Acura hit its mark in our first drive review.
Mercedes-Benz’s upcoming pickup truck, the X-Class, has been spied, and this time it’s wearing its own body panels and lights. Previously, the testers were wearing elements from the Nissan NP300 Navara whose platform Mercedes is borrowing.
Toyota has joined the race to develop a flying car. The automaker has already developed working scale models. The next stage is to build a prototype. The first could be ready as early as next month.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 Acura TLX A-Spec first drive review: character by committee
2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class spy shots
Toyota enters the race to build a flying car
Tesla turned down Uber's offer to work on self-driving cars
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 spy shots
Shift to electric cars will cost money, may lack excitement: Toyota CEO
GM to end sales in India, manufacturing in South Africa
2017 Honda Civic Hatchback vs. 2017 Subaru Impreza 5-Door video compare
The story behind Bridgestone’s decision to develop new tires for the Jaguar XJ220
Hyundai Ioniqs: pitting hybrid vs electric on video
Email This Page