Acura TLX driven, Mercedes X-Class spied, Toyota flying car teased: Today’s Car News

2018 Acura TLX Enlarge Photo

Acura’s TLX has received some extensive updates for 2018. The aim of the updates was to inject some much-needed excitement into the otherwise competent sedan. Find out if Acura hit its mark in our first drive review.

Mercedes-Benz’s upcoming pickup truck, the X-Class, has been spied, and this time it’s wearing its own body panels and lights. Previously, the testers were wearing elements from the Nissan NP300 Navara whose platform Mercedes is borrowing.

Toyota has joined the race to develop a flying car. The automaker has already developed working scale models. The next stage is to build a prototype. The first could be ready as early as next month.

2018 Acura TLX A-Spec first drive review: character by committee

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class spy shots

Toyota enters the race to build a flying car

Tesla turned down Uber's offer to work on self-driving cars

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 spy shots

Shift to electric cars will cost money, may lack excitement: Toyota CEO

GM to end sales in India, manufacturing in South Africa

2017 Honda Civic Hatchback vs. 2017 Subaru Impreza 5-Door video compare

The story behind Bridgestone’s decision to develop new tires for the Jaguar XJ220

Hyundai Ioniqs: pitting hybrid vs electric on video