2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 spy shots

May 18, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Chevrolet is already out testing prototypes for its next-generation Silverado 1500, though the new pickup will be more of an extensive update of the current model rather than a true redesign.

The current Silverado 1500 was introduced for 2014, bringing with it General Motors' then-new K2XX body-on-frame platform for full-size pickups and SUVs.

However, the truck has failed to excite buyers. In 2016, Silverado sales were down around 4.3 percent while Ford’s F-series experienced a 5.2 percent gain over the same period.

The new Silverado 1500, expected next year, as a 2019 model, will amp up the level of technology and possibly add more aluminum into the construction mix to better rival its Ford counterpart.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

The spy shots reveal the same blocky proportions found on the current model but with new, LED-accented headlights and a more expressive front bumper design. At the rear is a prominent pair of exhaust tips.

We also have a detailed look at the interior. The dash features a similar layout to the current model but the infotainment screen in the center stack appears to be larger.

Mechanical-wise, the 10-speed auto GM developed with Ford should filter across the range. It’s not clear what GM is planning for the powertrains but we can expect the current V-6 and V-8 options to carry over.

Look for a debut of the new Silverado 1500 early next year. An appearance at the 2018 Detroit auto show in January is a strong possibility. A new version of the related GMC Sierra 1500 should follow shortly after. We’re also expecting Ram to unload a new 1500 early in the new year.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

The story behind Bridgestone’s decision to develop new tires for the Jaguar XJ220 The story behind Bridgestone’s decision to develop new tires for the Jaguar XJ220
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 spy shots 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 spy shots
Rezvani cuts Beast Alpha price in half Rezvani cuts Beast Alpha price in half
2018 Acura TLX A-Spec first drive review: character by committee 2018 Acura TLX A-Spec first drive review: character by committee
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.