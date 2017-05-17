Fifth and final brand pillar at Mini will be upcoming EV

May 17, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Mini E

Mini E

Enlarge Photo

Peter Schwarzenbauer, the boss of Mini, in 2015 started talking about a refocus of the brand around five core models or pillars.

Since he made those comments, we’ve already seen four of those pillars introduced. They include latest versions of the Hardtop (and Hardtop 4 Door), Convertible, Clubman and Countryman.

There’s been a lot of speculation on what the fifth pillar will be, with reports suggesting either a sports car, spurred on by the unveiling of 2014’s Superleggera Vision concept, or perhaps a sedan.

However, senior Mini executive Sebastian Mackensen has now revealed to Automotive News (subscription required) that an electric Mini confirmed to be arriving in 2019 will be the brand’s fifth and final pillar.

Mackensen didn’t say what form the electric Mini will take, although the vehicle is widely expected to be based on the core Hardtop model.

Mini has already tested the waters with an electric Hardtop. Some readers will recall the brand leased a Hardtop-based Mini E electric car on a trial basis late last decade. Mini used the vehicle to gather feedback as well as lay the groundwork for more widespread adoption of electric propulsion.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE priced from $69,995 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE priced from $69,995
2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class spy shots and video 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class spy shots and video
2019 Audi S8 spy shots and video 2019 Audi S8 spy shots and video
2019 Lamborghini Urus spy shots 2019 Lamborghini Urus spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.