Maserati launches CPO program with 2-year unlimited mileage warranty





2017 Maserati GranTurismo Enlarge Photo

Buyers seeking out a bit of Italian luxury and performance have had the opportunity to purchase a used Maserati for years, but the brand itself is now sweetening the deal. Maserati has officially launched its new certified pre-owned program and it offers plenty of benefits.

Foremost, purchasing a certified pre-owned Maserati nets buyers an unlimited mileage warranty for two years after vehicles go through an inspection process to qualify for the program. Drive your CPO Maserati all you want within those two years and any mechanical failures are on the brand, not the buyer.

2017 Maserati Levante Enlarge Photo

The program includes a 120-point inspection and each car has its vehicle history run through a comprehensive check. Vehicles that pass the inspection are then reconditioned to Maserati's standards and their services are brought up to date. Thus, a CPO Maserati is born.

ALSO SEE: Maserati: What’s new for 2017

Additionally, each CPO Maserati includes SiriusXM satellite radio for three months at no charge.

2017 Maserati Ghibli Enlarge Photo

Each Maserati model is available as a certified pre-owned candidate. That includes the Levante SUV, Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans, GranTurismo coupe, and GranTurismo convertible. The program could offer some serious value, considering Ghibi values in particular hover in the $40,000 to $50,000 realm. The CPO program adds $2,095 to the sale price of any Maserati eligible save for the GranTurismo, which costs an additional $2,445.

That extra money might sound like a lot, but when you are talking about a luxury vehicle it isn't all that much. Plus, the warranty buys you some piece of mind.