Nismo pickup truck, Musk's tunnel plans, Aston Martin DB11 Volante: Today’s Car News

May 1, 2017
2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Nissan recently established a new division focused on expanding the lineup of Nismo road cars. One of the new Nismos under consideration is a high-performance pickup truck aimed at the United States.

Elon Musk late on Friday released a teaser photo for an electric semi-trailer truck from Tesla. He also gave the first details on plans for his new tunneling company.

Aston Martin is out testing prototypes for the DB11 Volante convertible. The British firm is using Mercedes-AMG’s GT Roadster as a benchmark.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Nismo mulls high-performance pickup for US

Elon Musk teases Tesla semi truck, reveals tunnel-boring plans

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante spy shots and video

Uber's self-driving car guru steps aside in wake of lawsuit

Ferrari F40 burns to the ground in Italy

Tesla Autopilot gets automatic braking just as Consumer Reports downgrades safety rating

Acura might bring CDX to US

2018 VW Atlas won't be easy to find as a 4-cylinder

GAC mulls changing Trumpchi brand name for US launch

Shanghai auto show roundup: China plugs into electric cars in a big way

