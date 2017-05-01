Nismo pickup truck, Musk's tunnel plans, Aston Martin DB11 Volante: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Nissan recently established a new division focused on expanding the lineup of Nismo road cars. One of the new Nismos under consideration is a high-performance pickup truck aimed at the United States.

Elon Musk late on Friday released a teaser photo for an electric semi-trailer truck from Tesla. He also gave the first details on plans for his new tunneling company.

Aston Martin is out testing prototypes for the DB11 Volante convertible. The British firm is using Mercedes-AMG’s GT Roadster as a benchmark.

