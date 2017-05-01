Kia is killing off the Forte Koup

May 1, 2017

2014 Kia Forte Koup

The Kia Forte Koup has been sent to the automotive guillotine as consumer demand for small cars continues to dwindle in favor of larger crossovers and SUVs. It hasn't helped that the 10th-generation Honda Civic coupe has come out swinging this time around either.

Kia confirmed to CarsDirect the Forte Koup would be not long for this world. The Koup will officially exit the market after the remaining 2016 model year inventory is sold off.

"To better align with our customers’ purchasing trends, KMA will discontinue the two-door Koup following the sell-down of remaining 2016 model year inventory," Kia spokesperson, James Hope, said.

But, it's not all bad news for the Forte lineup. Hope stated the Forte lineup set record sales in 2016 and is up five percent during the first quarter of 2017 year-over-year.

DON'T MISS: Kia Stinger 0-60 time under 4.9 seconds

The loss of the coupe leaves Kia with the Forte sedan and Forte5, which is a four-door hatchback.


The Civic coupe arguably offers greater content for a near identical sale price. The Forte Koup starts at $20,740 with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, while the Civic coupe starts at $20,825 with a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. The Forte Koup offers an optional 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder, but the Civic coupe still outguns both engines with a 35 mpg overall fuel economy rating.

According to the initial report, inventories of the Forte Koup are beginning to dwindle across the U.S. If the sportiest of Kia Forte has been on your shopping list, it would be best to move quickly.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2014 Kia Forte Koup
Kia is killing off the Forte Koup
