Vin Diesel joins Dodge in 'Brotherhood of Muscle' ad campaign

Follow Joel Add to circle



"The Fate of the Furious" is smashing box office records. At the center of that universe is the character Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel. Now, Dodge is taking advantage of Diesel's "Fast and Furious" stardom by featuring him in its newest ad campaign.

In the "Fast and the Furious" world, family is everything to Toretto, and to Dodge, muscle cars are a brotherhood. Today, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] announced a new marketing campaign for Dodge which marries the two concepts together: Diesel and muscle cars in the campaign titled "Brotherhood of Muscle."

ALSO SEE: Dodge Demon can actually do 0-60 mph in 2.1 seconds, but there's a catch

Three ads in the new campaign begin airing this week.

The first ad is called "Rally Cry" (above). It features Challengers and Chargers tearing around the streets and through tunnels. It talks about being loud, fearless, unhinged, wild, and restless. It welcomes you to the brotherhood of muscle.

The second ad, dubbed "Shepherds," talks about how you can either be a sheep or a shepherd, but then there's the big bad wolf who eats sheep. Join the brotherhood of muscle and you, too, can eat the sheep.

CHECK OUT: How the Dodge Demon runs a 9.65 quarter mile and a 2.3-second 0-60

The third ad, "Monsters," talks about how it's not our blood, places we are from, or things we believe that bind us. Instead, it's the monsters inside of us. Apparently, muscle cars provide a healthy outlet for those monsters.

At this point the "Fast and Furious" movies are almost a sponsored ad for Dodge. With the success of "The Fate of the Furious," the timing of this announcement is fitting. Both Diesel and the ads fit the Dodge brand, and this campaign should resonate well with Dodge fans and buyers.

However, maybe Dodge should look beyond just the muscle car market.