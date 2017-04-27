Dyno reveals Hennessey's Exorcist Camaro ZL1 puts down 959 hp at rear wheels





Hennessey Performance Engineering had one goal when it announced the arrival of the Exorcist Camaro ZL1: Cast out the demon. The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, that is.

On paper, it sure looks like it has enough to answer the Dodge Demon's call. HPE revealed the Exorcist Camaro ZL1 would make 1,000 horsepower at the crankshaft and 996 pound-feet of torque. Those big power numbers come from a multitude of improvements, but a big portion is thanks to a larger supercharger producing 14 psi of boost pressure.

All of that means nothing if the power can't be delivered to the wheels, and thankfully, it is in the Exorcist Camaro ZL1's case. Video from HPE itself shows the Exorcist Camaro ZL1 strapped in for some dyno runs that reveal how much of the power makes its way to the ground. When the pulls are complete, it's clear this Camaro is an unholy beast. The dyno shows 959 horsepower and a max torque output of 756 lb-ft, all to the rear wheels!

In comparison, the Dodge Challenger Demon produces 840 hp and 770 lb-ft of torque on race gas, and those numbers aren't representative of wheel horsepower. Yet, it's still valid to argue the folks at Dodge created their devil of a muscle car all in-house, with corporate accountants looming over their heads. The Exorcist Camaro ZL1 is born of the aftermarket, with fewer corporate restrictions. We should note, however, that HPE will eventually tackle the Dodge Demon, too, with plans for a 1,500-hp variant.

There's also the price. The base price for an HPE Exorcist Camaro ZL1 is $117,135. That's a lot of dough, considering Dodge plans to keep Demon pricing well under six figures as long as dealerships don't get greedy with "market adjustments." Ultimately, the products will speak for themselves, but in the meantime, the Exorcist Camaro ZL1 has a lot to say with its hellish bark on the dyno.