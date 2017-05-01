Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Ford F-150 Raptor race around, over a mountain

May 1, 2017

Raptor vs. Hellcat Race

It was the question burning on our minds for all of 10 minutes: What's the quickest way to conquer a mountain? Around, or over?

Like a forced induction race between a rabbit and a super-powered rabbit, we took the strongest examples to Sugarloaf mountain.

Motor Authority editors Andrew Ganz and yours truly took a 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor and a 2017 Dodge Challenger Hellcat to Boulder, Colorado, for the least "green" race that city has ever seen.

The 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor has already made a name for itself as one of the fastest ways over tricky terrain. Its twin-turbocharged V-6 engine pumps out 450 horsepower, and its generous suspension travel and specialized internal bypass shocks by Fox help make this unique pickup a formidable foe for sand dunes everywhere and an ultra-capable off-roader.

MUST SEE: No more talking: 2017 Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs. 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The 2017 Dodge Challenger Hellcat is an established pavement punisher. With 707 horsepower, a 0-60-mph time of less than 4.0 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 200 mph, it has been a tour de force for American muscle and an instant classic since it hit the streets.

The routes were timed nearly exactly, with the slight edge going to the Raptor, which traversed the famous Switzerland Trail before connecting to Lefthand Canyon.

The Challenger Hellcat followed Boulder Canyon Road connecting to the scenic Peak to Peak byway through the town of Nederland, before descending into Lefthand Canyon.

DON'T MISS: Hellcat Vs. Hellcat: Tires Shredded, Faces Melted, Internet Broken

While the Raptor's wide stance and countless inches stem-to-stern were liabilities on the trail, the Challenger Hellcat's famous straight-line-only speed kept it from making up ground on the curvy scenic byway.

The end was a surprise to both of the contestants. We didn't imagine it'd be so close. We're not sure we've definitively settled the quickest way to conquer Mother Nature, but we had plenty of fun along the way.

HI-RES GALLERY: Raptor vs. Hellcat Race
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Porsche Macan spy shots and video 2019 Porsche Macan spy shots and video
2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante spy shots and video 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante spy shots and video
Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Ford F-150 Raptor race around, over a mountain Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Ford F-150 Raptor race around, over a mountain
'The Fast and the Furious' liveries applied to modern equivalents still look good 'The Fast and the Furious' liveries applied to modern equivalents still look good
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.