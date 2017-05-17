2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE priced from $69,995





The most track capable of Chevrolet Camaros has a price tag. The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will take its talents to the track for $69,995 with shipping, which marks a $7,500 premium over the regular Camaro ZL1.

Chevrolet surprised with the Camaro ZL1 1LE, which takes the regular—and we say regular loosely—Camaro ZL1 and dials things up to 11.

While the same 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V-8 engine remains, the ZL1 1LE benefits from a carbon fiber wing, air deflectors, and dive planes to help produce incredible amounts of downforce.

Accompanying the aero bits are DSSV dampers, borrowed from the fifth-generation Camaro Z/28, and sticky Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires. The tires help the Camaro ZL1 1LE pull 1.10 g in grip, thanks to their massive size: 305s in the front and 325s in the rear. Fun fact: they're the largest tires ever fitted to a factory Camaro.

And while the C7 Corvette ZR1 bakes a little while longer in development, the Camaro ZL1 1LE marks the only Chevrolet vehicle to arrive with such an aggressive aero package. Dodge arrived first with the 2016 Viper ACR, itself a street-legal race car. The Camaro ZL1 1LE follows a similar philosophy of using race car technology on a road car.

The 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE will go on sale this summer. Like a secret code, buyers must choose the official "ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package (order code A1Z)" to unlock the bountiful goodies included.