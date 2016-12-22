No more talking: 2017 Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs. the 2017 Chevy Camaro ZL1

Follow Joel Add to circle



The new 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is just hitting the streets, and naturally people are stretching its legs. The obvious question on people's minds is how does the new Camaro ZL1 stack up against its Mopar competitor, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat? Our friend John Hennessey has just answered that question.

In this video, Hennessey performs a handful of roll-on drag races with completely stock versions of a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and a 2017 Dodge Challenger Hellcat. The results? We won't ruin it for you. That said, we'll say the noises these cars make are truly intoxicating.

MUST WATCH: Hellcat Vs. Hellcat: Tires Shredded, Faces Melted, Internet Broken

For those needing a refresher, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 rated at 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. It's all sent to the rear wheels through either a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmission. The car used in this matchup has the quicker-shifting 8-speed automatic.

The new 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 under its hood as well. It makes "only" 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through either a 6-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic. The star car here is equipped with the slower shifting 6-speed manual.

ALSO SEE: The 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 hits 60 mph in first gear

Other notes? Both vehicles shown are on street tires, according to Hennessey, and the driver of the ZL1 wasn't speed shifting, which means he was lifting off the throttle to shift.

Let us know your thoughts on the results in the comments below. Are you surprised? Disappointed? Interested to see more races matching cars with similar transmissions?

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.