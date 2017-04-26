The 2018 Corvette ZR1's exhaust is too loud for the 'Ring





It seems the big brute that is the 2018 C7 Corvette ZR1 is a tad too loud for the Nürburgring Nordschleife, judging by the interesting pipes attached to the center-exit exhaust. We may love the loud sounds, but noise restrictions at the Green Hell put a stop to it all quite quickly.

This is the fist time we've seen the C7 Corvette ZR1 with these pipes attached to the exhaust and they've only been spotted while running the famed 'Ring. Regulations peg noise limits at 100 db. Clearly, the ZR1 is louder than that, at least when running flat out.

2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Even with the extra piping, the C7 Corvette ZR1 still sounds delightful, though it's easy to tell the noises have been muffled. As for what's powering the beast and making all of the noise, it does sound supercharged, but the jury remains out on whether a naturally aspirated LT5 6.2-liter V-8 engine will find a home under the ZR1's hood, or if we'll be treated to a more potent supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V-8 engine. Leaked details suggested an LT5 will arrive for the Corvette's 2018 model year and come naturally aspirated.

While we've seen plenty of the next Corvette ZR1 in its camouflage, it's unknown when the hottest of Corvettes will officially show its unmasked face to the world. Previous reports name the IMSA Continental Tire Road Race Showcase at Road America this August as a potential place for the ZR1 to bow. Following the ZR1, it's widely suspected the Corvette will move to a mid-engine platform, potentially making the ZR1 one of the final front-engined Corvettes.

Until then, feast your eyes on some delightful video from YouTuber statesidesupercars showing the C7 Corvette ZR1 exercising its muscles at the 'Ring.