Aston Martin gathered $83M worth of cars to celebrate new plant

Apr 26, 2017
A total of 28 Aston Martins from throughout the automaker’s century-plus history recently stormed the hangers of the decommissioned airfield in St Athan, Wales, which is in the process of being converted into a new vehicle plant.

The cars, which have a combined value of approximately $83 million, were there to celebrate the transfer of ownership of the site from the British government to Aston Martin.

The site is where Aston Martin will build its DBX starting in 2019. The SUV will be followed eventually by two Lagonda-branded sedans.

The oldest model in the clip is a 1921 A3 prototype, a car recognized as the third Aston Martin ever built. And among the newer cars are the uber-expensive and uber-rare One-77 and Vulcan. There’s even an example of the unloved Cygnet, essentially a rebadged Scion iQ.

And in case you’re wondering who’s doing all the driving, we can spot World Endurance Championship drivers Darren Turner and Nicki Thiim as well as Aston Martin engineering boss Matt Becker. And towards the end, CEO Andy Palmer makes an appearance in a sweet-looking Vanquish S decked out in blue.

