Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 reveal now expected in August

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

It was widely expected to debut at the 2017 Detroit auto show on this week, but a new range-topping version of the C7 Chevrolet Corvette was nowhere to be seen.

We’re talking about the camouflaged C7 Corvette that’s been spotted testing on public roads for the past 12 months, a car predicted to revive the ZR1 badge.

Car and Driver is reporting that the car will be unveiled in August, 2017; specifically, at that month’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase at Road America. The magazine’s sources claim the car was scheduled to be unveiled at the Detroit auto show but a decision was made last year to delay the reveal until the summer.

2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The sources said the project itself hasn’t been delayed, which means we should still see it on sale by late 2017 or early the following year. It will arrive as a 2018 model.

In addition to reviving the ZR1 badge, the car is expected to benefit from a new 6.2-liter V-8 code-named the LT5. According to leaked information, this engine will be naturally-aspirated and feature a DOHC design. Judging from spy shots, other upgrades will include an aggressive aero kit and massive carbon-ceramic brake discs. Both coupe and convertible versions are planned.

Note, this isn’t the mid-engine Corvette that’s also been spied. The mid-engine Corvette is the next-generation C8 model. It’s debut is still expected at the 2018 Detroit auto show.