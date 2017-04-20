Jeep Yuntu concept, Hyundai Veloster spy shots, Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro preview: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jeep Yuntu concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show [photo: Ronan Glon] Enlarge Photo

Jeep used this week’s 2017 Shanghai auto show to roll out a seven-seat SUV concept. The concept doesn’t preview the upcoming Wagoneer but rather a potential on-road focused crossover SUV for the Chinese market.

One new vehicle that we know is coming soon is a redesigned Hyundai Veloster. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals that the current model’s three-doors-and-hatch configuration will transition over to the new one.

Don’t want an off-road truck as big and pricey as Ford’s F-150 Raptor? Toyota has an ideal alternative in the form of the Tacoma TRD Pro. We just took it for a spin.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Jeep Yuntu hybrid concept may foreshadow future Chinese 7-seater SUV

2019 Hyundai Veloster spy shots

2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro first drive review: the everyman's Raptor

Everyone is awful: new study shows that 88 percent of us use our phones while driving

Hybrid Kinetic presents pair of Pininfarina-styled electric SUVs in Shanghai

Most Fords will be hybrid or electric by 2025...in China

Nio to sell 10 more EP9 supercars priced from $1.48M each

J.D. Power: Consumers wary of self-driving cars but totally okay with semi-autonomous technology

British tuner reveals wild 800-horsepower Ford Mustang

VW Electrify America plan for electric-car charging across US released