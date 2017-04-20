Tesla Model S, Model X 100Ds see price hikes





2017 Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

Customers mulling over the purchase of one of Tesla's performance-oriented 100D and P100D models best act quickly.

The automaker has confirmed it will be increasing prices for the Model S and Model X range-toppers.

The price shuffling follows Tesla decision to decrease the price for its base Model S 75 sedan, which now costs just $69,500. It follows Tesla's elimination of the 60 versions of the models in the past year. The price changes for the 100D and P100D models are as follows:

Model S 100D: $97,500, a $2,500 increase

Model S P100D: $140,000, a $5,500 increase

Model X 100D: $99,500, a $1,000 increase

Model X P100D: $145,000, a $9,500 increase

The most notable change with the reconfigured prices is the fact only one rear-wheel-drive Model S will soldier on for the time being, that being the base 75 itself. The "D" attached to the 75D, 90D, and 100D denotes a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, which is optional on the base sedan.