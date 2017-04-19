2018 Dallara sports car, 2018 BMW M4 CS, 2018 Lexus NX: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Italian race car constructor Dallara is about to get into the road car business. A prototype for the company’s first model, a track-focused sports car to challenge the Lotus Elise and KTM X-Bow, was recently spotted.

Lexus says the NX has been selling well above expectation. To keep the party going, the automaker has just introduced a round of worthwhile updates for the compact crossover SUV.

BMW has revived the "CS" tag as a new performance level for M cars. The first is an M4 CS that benefits from extra power, new aerodynamic mods and more aggressive tuning of the various chassis systems.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Dallara sports car spy shots

2018 Lexus NX preview

Nio ES8 is first mainstream model from electric car startup

AAA: Interest in electric cars rivals interest in pickups

10 things you need to know about the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

2017 Tesla Model X pricing, feature changes

Chevrolet FNR-X concept debuts at 2017 Shanghai auto show

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: gas mileage update

454-horsepower BMW M4 CS debuts at 2017 Shanghai auto show

Modified 'new' 2015 Volkswagen TDI diesels come with big discounts