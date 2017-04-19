Jeep Yuntu hybrid concept may foreshadow future Chinese 7-seater SUV





Jeep Yuntu concept car, 2017 Shanghai auto show

Jeep has yanked the veil off of its 2017 Shanghai auto show debut, dubbed the Yuntu hybrid concept. The Yuntu concept, Chinese for "cloud," may preview a China-exclusive vehicle, representing the brand's largest SUV offering.

Combining future-forward design cues with classic Jeep elements, the Yuntu concept checks all the right boxes to satisfy Jeep faithful, including the famed seven-slot grille up front. The Yuntu concept's face is complete with skinny, LED headlights, yet less polarizing as the Jeep Cherokee's execution. At the rear, slim taillights run into a conceptually chunky D-pillar.

The cabin is likely to be further off from production than the exterior design, though. Opening the rear-hinged back doors shows off a massive LCD screen spanning the width of the car. The screen acts as the gauge cluster, center console, and provides options for the front seat passenger. Eight more screens are found inside the Yuntu concept, each strapped to passenger seats in the second and third rows.

Jeep Yuntu concept car, 2017 Shanghai auto show

As mentioned, the Yuntu is a hybrid, but Jeep hasn't provided any technical specifications as to where power comes from. "PHEV" badges can be seen inscribed on the exterior of the Yuntu, which could point to a future plug.

Save for the pretty futuristic interior, the entire Yuntu concept doesn't seem too far from a production vehicle, even boasting traditional door mirrors. Jeep hasn't indicated the Yuntu will reach production, but if it does, we're curious to see what badge it will be wearing.

As for us in the States, we have a 7-seater Jeep on the way already wearing a Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer badge.

