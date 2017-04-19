Honda CR-V Hybrid bows in Shanghai, nearly confirmed for US introduction





Honda CR-V Hybrid introduced at 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

Honda used the 2017 Shanghai auto show to debut the next logical step for its hybrid technology--the hotter than hot crossover segment.

The Honda CR-V Hybrid made its official debut in Shanghai and the automaker has made it all but official that the hybrid crossover will be making its way to the U.S. Honda responded to a request for comment from Green Car Reports about the possibility of a U.S. introduction for the CR-V Hybrid, stating: "We have already announced our intent to electrify core volume models, including light trucks. CR-V will logically be a part of that, and we'll announce timing for the U.S. at a later date."

The CR-V Hybrid will utilize the automaker's "Sport Hybrid" two-motor hybrid system, the same system found in the current Accord Hybrid, meaning its innards will be familiar. The Accord Hybrid manages 212 horsepower from its 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine and electric motor and even sports some behavioral parallels with the Koenigsegg Regera hypercar. Notably, the engine can directly provide power to the wheels while recharging the battery. That's not to say an Accord Hybrid is on par with a Koenigsegg.

It seems like a no-brainer Honda would introduce a hybridized variant of the CR-V. The popular crossover recently underwent a redesign and a CR-V Hybrid will not only mean incremental sales for the number one selling SUV on the market, but it will only help boost Honda's corporate average fuel economy figure. Expect the Nissan Rogue and Toyota RAV4 Hybrids to be Honda's main targets when the CR-V Hybrid reaches U.S. shores in the near future.