Watch a stock 2017 Chevy Camaro ZL1 run 0-60 in 3.6 seconds, then hit 180 mph





It's safe to say the engineers on the Chevrolet Camaro program have successfully executed one beast of a car. If that wasn't already apparent from its on-paper specs, and the fact we even found it too fast to be fun in some cases, this 0-180 mph acceleration video should do the trick to convince you.

Hennessey Performance Engineering took to the internet to showcase the baseline, stock acceleration from a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, likely before the performance house goes in to make some go-fast modifications of its own, maybe even for its demon-slaying Camaro Exorcist.

Not only does the video show a 0-180 mph run, but it also highlights some of the car's other performance capabilities. The ZL1 hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, 100 mph 7.6 seconds, and 150 mph in 17.5 seconds. Wow. It's easy to see why the hottest of Camaro variants was able to clock a 7:29.60 time around the infamous Nürburgring.

This Camaro ZL1 is equipped with General Motors' first application of the 10-speed automatic transmission that was co-developed with Ford. How does it perform in the ZL1? Well, the video speaks for itself. First through sixth gear are clipped off with incredible momentum as the Camaro ZL1 continues to build speed, barreling to 180 mph. Interestingly, the final three gears come on much slower, with a hefty drop in rpms. It's apparent seventh through tenth are geared for fuel economy, or whatever ounce of fuel efficiency buyers certainly shouldn't weigh in their purchase decision.

How about this? The Camaro ZL1 shifts into eighth gear at 180 mph with two cogs left to wring out.

As for HPE's testing, 180 mph came in 26.2 seconds. An impressive time, no doubt, and that was with a fairly soft launch of the car. Launch it harder and perhaps all of the numbers improve. Have a look for yourself in the accompanying video.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.